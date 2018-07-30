XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

30/07/2018 - 22:01 BST

Las Palmas Confirm Loan Agreement For Leeds United Winger Hadi Sacko

 




Leeds United are offloading winger Hadi Sacko to Spanish side Las Palmas on a season-long loan deal.

The Whites have been looking to trim their squad this summer, with new head coach Marcelo Bielsa keen to work with a leaner group.




Now Sacko has agreed a move to Las Palmas and will undergo a medical with the Spanish side ahead of penning a loan agreement.

The winger is due to land in the Canary Islands on Tuesday morning, with Las Palmas then giving him medical checks.
 


Las Palmas plan to present Sacko to the press at 4:30pm CET.

Sacko struggled for playing time at Leeds last season and was restricted to just 14 appearances for the Whites in the Championship.


The 24-year-old has in total made 60 appearances for Leeds, since joining the club initially on loan from Sporting Lisbon in the summer of 2016. 

Sacko will now look to kick on with his career in the Spanish second tier with Las Palmas.
 