Leeds United Midfielder Lands In Italy Ahead of Serie A Move

Leeds United midfielder Ronaldo Vieira has arrived in Italy ahead of his move to Sampdoria.



The Serie A side have agreed a fee with Leeds for Vieira, on the basis of an initial €6.5m plus a further €500,000 in bonuses.











Vieira has been deemed surplus to requirements by new Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa and is now closing in on an exit from Elland Road.



He has been pictured at the airport in Genoa after flying into Italy to complete the move.





The highly rated young midfielder will be given a medical by Sampdoria on Tuesday.



Vieira has not played a central role at Leeds since Bielsa took over at the club and now looks set to take the next step in his career in Italy.



Sampdoria are also chasing the signature of West Ham United midfielder Pedro Obiang.



The Serie A side finished in tenth place in the Italian top flight standings last season.

