Leeds United Project Reminds Me Of Wolves, Insists Whites New Boy

Leeds United new boy Barry Douglas has insisted that the project in place at Elland Road is somewhat similar to that at Wolverhampton Wanderers last season, making his decision to join the Whites easier.



The 28-year-old played his part in Wolves' fight to gain promotion to the Premier League last season and now he will look to do the same as he joins the Peacocks under Marcelo Bielsa.











The left-back was snapped up by the Whites this weekend from the newly promoted Premier League side for an undisclosed fee and put pen-to-paper to a three-year deal.



Douglas took time to reflect on the events that transpired leading up to his arrival at Elland Road, insisting that it was hard for him to take in the fact that he was no longer needed at Molineux.





And then when he was made aware of the interest from Leeds, the project in place at the club attracted him so much that Douglas insists that it was difficult for him to say no.



“The move happened quite fast, Wolves took the decision to let me know I wasn’t going to be part of their plans which was hard to take at first, but life goes on", Douglas told his new club's official website.



“I then found out about the interest from Leeds and the project here is similar to what was going on at Wolves last year and it is very exciting, so that is what made the decision for me to come here."



Leeds' first game of the season will be against Stoke City on Sunday, a match that will give Douglas an opportunity to make his debut for his new side.

