XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/07/2018 - 16:52 BST

Leeds United Tipped To Confirm Patrick Bamford Arrival On Tuesday

 




Leeds United are likely to announce the signing of Patrick Bamford from Middlesbrough on Tuesday.

The Whites have agreed a fee of £7m with Boro to land the forward as they look to bolster their attacking options.




Leeds have been due to put Bamford through his medical paces and, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the former Chelsea man is likely to be announced as the club's new signing on Tuesday.

Derby County striker Matej Vydra had been on Leeds' radar, but the Elland Road outfit could not reach an agreement on personal terms to snap him up.
 


Leeds turned to Bamford and will hope the forward can hit the ground running under head coach Marcelo Bielsa in the new season.

The 24-year-old scored eleven goals in 39 Championship appearances for Middlesbrough last season.


And three of Bamford's eleven goals came in a 3-0 win over Leeds at the Riverside in February. 

The forward has made 100 appearances in the Championship.
 