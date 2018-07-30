Leeds United Tipped To Confirm Patrick Bamford Arrival On Tuesday

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are likely to announce the signing of Patrick Bamford from Middlesbrough on Tuesday.



The Whites have agreed a fee of £7m with Boro to land the forward as they look to bolster their attacking options.











Leeds have been due to put Bamford through his medical paces and, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the former Chelsea man is likely to be announced as the club's new signing on Tuesday.



Derby County striker Matej Vydra had been on Leeds' radar, but the Elland Road outfit could not reach an agreement on personal terms to snap him up.





Leeds turned to Bamford and will hope the forward can hit the ground running under head coach Marcelo Bielsa in the new season.



The 24-year-old scored eleven goals in 39 Championship appearances for Middlesbrough last season.



And three of Bamford's eleven goals came in a 3-0 win over Leeds at the Riverside in February.



The forward has made 100 appearances in the Championship.

