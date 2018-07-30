Leeds United’s Finishing Position Put Matej Vydra Off Elland Road Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Matej Vydra did not want a join a club that finished below Derby County last season in the shape of Leeds United, according to Sky Sports News.



Leeds were pushing to sign the striker from Derby and were willing to pay the Rams a fee of £11m to make the deal happen.











Photographs of Vydra in Leeds further fuelled speculation that a transfer was imminent, but no deal happened and the Whites are set to sign Patrick Bamford from Middlesbrough for £7m instead.



It is claimed that Leeds could not agree personal terms with Vydra.





While it is also suggested Vydra was not keen on making the move to Elland Road regardless.



The Czech striker did not want a swap Derby for a club that finished just 13th in the Championship last term.



Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa had been keen for Vydra to sign, but will now look to get the best out of Bamford.



It remains to be seen if Vydra has other irons in the fire to leave Pride Park this summer.

