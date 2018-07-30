Marcelo Bielsa Makes His Mark On You – Las Palmas Star Not Surprised By Leeds United

Follow @insidefutbol





Las Palmas goalkeeper Raul Fernandez believes that Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa is a different kind of coach, who makes his mark on the players he coaches.



The Argentine's side took on the Spanish second division outfit in a friendly on Sunday, with the hosts finally coming out 1-0 winners and thus making sure that they are fully prepared for the start of the new Championship season.











It was a special occasion for the 30-year-old goalkeeper, who had the chance to play against his former coach Bielsa, under whom he worked at Athletic Bilbao between 2011 and 2013.



Giving his opinion on the veteran coach, Fernandez said that Bielsa is someone who makes his mark on his players and having worked under the Argentine, the goalkeeper knew what to expect at Elland Road.





Reflecting on the meeting with Leeds, the 30-year-old was quoted as saying by Spanish news agency EFE: "The game was very demanding, with rhythm.



"I had Marcelo Bielsa for two years as coach at Athletic and I knew what I was going to find in the Leeds game.



"He is a different coach, who makes his mark on you."



Leeds' first Championship game under Bielsa will be against Stoke City on Sunday.

