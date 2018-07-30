Newcastle United Target Set To Land In Italy To Complete Lazio Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Lazio are closing in on the signing of Newcastle United linked midfielder Milan Badelj and expect him to land at Rome airport later this afternoon.



The midfielder is a free agent following the end of his contract at Fiorentina and a host of clubs having been trying to snap him up.











Badelj has been linked of late with AC Milan, Newcastle and Sporting Lisbon.



But Lazio can see the finishing line in the race to sign the Croatia international and have confirmed he is due to land at Rome airport on a flight from Zagreb at 5:05pm CET.





The club will then put the 29-year-old through his medical paces and he will sign on the dotted line.



Joining Lazio will mean Badelj will continue his spell in Italian football.



The midfielder made 140 appearances for Fiorentina in all competitions, including 27 in Serie A for La Viola last season.



Badelj turned out for Hamburg in the Bundesliga before moving to Fiorentina.

