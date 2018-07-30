Rangers Confirm Departure of Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers have agreed to terminate defender Fabio Cardoso's contract at the club, meaning the centre-back is now a free agent.



The Gers announced that Cardoso has departed Ibrox by releasing a statement which read: "Rangers can today confirm a mutual termination of Fabio Cardoso’s contract has been agreed."











Rangers paid £1.3m to land Cardoso from Portuguese side Vitoria Setubal last summer and he formed a centre-back pairing with Bruno Alves under former Gers boss Pedro Caixinha.



Following Caixinha's sacking, Cardoso fell out of favour and made just a single Rangers appearance after January.





The defender has not been involved this season under Steven Gerrard, not appearing in any of the Gers' three Europa League games so far.



Gerrard has been clear about his desire to sign another centre-back and terminating Cardoso's deal makes further space in the squad.



Cardoso still had a further two years left to run on his contract with Rangers.



The 24-year-old made 19 appearances across all competitions for the Scottish giants during his time at Ibrox.

