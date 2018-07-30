Sampdoria Continuing West Ham Talks To Land Pedro Obiang

Follow @insidefutbol





Sampdoria are still holding talks with West Ham United for Pedro Obiang, with the Italian club's imminent signing of Ronaldo Vieira not ending their pursuit of the Spaniard.



The Italian club have been trying to reach an agreement with West Ham for Obiang, but so far the final yes from the Hammers has proven to be elusive.











Sampdoria are signing another midfielder in the shape of Leeds United's Vieira, with a fee of €7m agreed and a medical now booked in for Tuesday.



But their interest in Obiang remains alive, according to Sky Italia.





Talks with West Ham are continuing, with the Hammers holding out for a fee of €12.5m to let the midfielder leave.



But the midfielder is now all set to continue his career in the Italian top flight with Sampdoria.



Sampdoria have yet to go over €10m and it remains to be seen if a deal can be done.



The Serie A side have already agreed personal terms with Obiang.

