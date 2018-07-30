XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

30/07/2018 - 13:58 BST

Southampton Star Currently Beyond Serie A Side’s Reach After Enquiry

 




Fiorentina have asked for information about the availability of Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini, but a move is unlikely at present.

La Viola are aiming to strengthen their attacking options and have focused on former Sampdoria hitman Gabbiadini as a possible addition.




The Serie A side have been in touch to find out the financial implications of a deal.

And, according to Italian daily La Nazione, the amount of money needed to take Gabbiadini to Fiorentina means the club consider him currently out of reach.
 


It remains to be seen whether the sums involved might change closer to the end of the transfer window and put Gabbiadini back on the table as an option for Fiorentina.

Gabbiadini struggled for minutes on the pitch at Southampton last season and managed just over 1,000 in 28 league appearances.


The 26-year-old's contract with the Saints still has a further three years to run. 

In total, Gabbiadini has scored eleven goals in 45 appearances for the club.
 