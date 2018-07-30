Steven Gerrard Has Massively Improved Rangers’ Standards, Gers Star Insists

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers goalkeeper Jak Alnwick believes that the standards have gone up "massively" at the club since the arrival of Steven Gerrard.



The Gers are under the stewardship of the Liverpool legend after the 38-year-old was appointed earlier this summer.











Gerrard has brought in his own training regime, which has been implemented in the matches he has supervised from the sidelines.



In the three Europa League matches Gerrard has been in charge for, his team have won two and drawn one, in the process progressing through the first qualifying round and are half way through the second qualifying round.





Alnwick, who has benefited from the Gerrard training regime, insists that it is highly beneficial for him and also for the team.



“I think the standards have gone up massively around the club and it is nice to be a part of", the 25-year-old told his club's official website.



“You can tell the club is going in the right direction and it is good to see on a day to day basis."



Rangers convincingly won their friendly against Wigan 3-0 on Sunday, managing their fifth clean sheet in a row with Alnwick and Wes Foderingham sharing the duties in the goal.

