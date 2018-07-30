We Must Challenge For Title, Rangers Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers right-back James Tavernier believes that his team need to be challenging for the Scottish Premiership title and nothing less than that would be acceptable.



The Gers have crossed one hurdle in the Europa League and are half way towards crossing the second hurdle as they take on NK Osijek in the second leg of the second qualifying round tie on Thursday.











And now with the Premiership season scheduled to kick off on 5th August, Tavernier insists that for the season to be successful they will need to challenge for the title.



Last time around the Gers finished third, 12 points behind winners Celtic, and the 26-year-old insists that a finish like that won't be satisfying this time around.





"It would be challenging for the title", Tavernier was quoted as saying by STV when asked what would be a successfull season.



"We're Rangers so we always have to be challenging for the title.



"You can't be expecting anything less."



Rangers' first match of the season will be against last season's runners-up Aberdeen, with new boss Steven Gerrard looking to hit the ground running.

