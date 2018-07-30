West Ham Star Happy With Hammers’ Pre-Season Preparations

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham custodian Lukasz Fabianski believes that he and his team-mates are in the final stage of their preparations for the new season and can be happy with the work they have done so far.



The former Swansea City goalkeeper is expected to be a part of the starting eleven for his team's last two friendlies against Mainz and SCO Angers in Austria, before they kick off their domestic season early in August.











Fabianski, who joined his new team last Monday after his summer break, hopes that he will be able to get things right by taking part in more training sessions and enjoying more first team action in the friendlies.



Providing an overall view on his team, the 33-year-old said that West Ham need to work on the tactical side of the game and try to get even sharper.





“I think it’s all about getting right all the things we need to improve on”, Fabianski told his club's official website.



“We will put in more work on the tactical side of the game and then just getting sharper and sharper.



“That’s the final stage of the preparation and I think we can be quite happy with the work we have done so far.”



The former Arsenal man joined the Hammers in June this year for a fee of £7m and put pen-to-paper to a three-year deal.

