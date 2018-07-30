West Ham United Still Trying To Sign Ligue 1 Star

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United are still trying to convince Lyon to sell Brazilian defender Marcelo.



Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini is keen on the 31-year-old centre-back, but so far Lyon have refused to play ball over selling a man who was in fine form for the club last term in Ligue 1.











However, according to French sports daily L'Equipe, West Ham are still hoping to sign the former Besiktas star and are trying to convince Lyon to sell.



West Ham are also keen to persuade Marcelo that moving to the Premier League would represent a smart next step in his career.





Lyon only signed Marcelo last summer from Turkish giants Besiktas, paying an initial €7m to take him to France.



He helped Les Gones to finish in third place in Ligue 1 last season and won over the fans in Lyon.



West Ham have been busy in the transfer market so far this summer, backing new boss Pellegrini.



And with the Premier League transfer window for incoming signings open until 9th August, the Hammers have not finished their recruitment efforts yet.

