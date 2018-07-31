Ben Woodburn Undergoing Sheffield United Medical As Blades Beat Aston Villa To Loan

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield United have seen off competition from Aston Villa for Liverpool youngster Ben Woodburn, who is undergoing a medical with the Yorkshire outfit, according to the Daily Telegraph.



A highly rated talent at Liverpool, the Welshman broke into the Reds first team last season and has again impressed in pre-season this summer with the side.











The forward is now set to leave Anfield for his first loan stint in order to play regular first team football and Sheffield United will be the beneficiaries.



Aston Villa were also interested in the Welsh international, but the Yorkshire outfit have managed to see off the challenge from Steve Bruce’ outfit for Woodburn.





The youngster is currently undergoing a medical ahead of his season-long loan move to Bramall Lane this summer.



Woodburn will link up with Chris Wilder’s squad and will hope to play more first team football ahead of the start of the Championship season this weekend.



Despite only making a handful of senior appearances for Liverpool, the youngster is already a full Wales international and has seven caps to his name.



Villa have now turned their attention towards other loan targets after missing out on Woodburn.

