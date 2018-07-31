Chelsea Set To Lose Out On Gonzalo Higuain To AC Milan

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea target Gonzalo Higuain has been convinced about joining Serie A giants AC Milan on a loan deal this summer, it has been claimed.



AC Milan sporting director Leonardo met the striker’s brother, who is also his agent, on Monday and the two were engrossed in discussion for over four hours in the evening.











Higuain has been on Chelsea’s radar this summer, but AC Milan stepped up their efforts to sign the Argentine and it seems a deal is now imminent.



The striker was unsure whether AC Milan would take up the option to sign him on a permanent transfer after his loan stint and according to Sky Italia, the Rossoneri have provided the required assurances.





The Serie A giants have managed to convince the striker and are now set to complete a deal that would see Higuain move to the San Siro.



The overall deal between AC Milan and Juventus is set to include three players – Leonardo Bonucci returning to Turin in exchange for Mattia Caldara joining the San Siro outfit, with Higuain also moving on an initial loan deal.



While the exchange of the two defenders is going to be a straight swap with Juventus not having any buy-back clause on Caldara, the striker will move to the San Siro for an initial loan fee of €18m to €20m.



AC Milan will reserve an option to sign the striker on a permanent transfer for another €36m within the next year, which Higuain has been convinced would only be a formality.



The clubs and the agents of three individual players are set to meet again today to finalise the agreement.

