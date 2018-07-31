Chelsea Striker Told He Cannot Leave For Now

Follow @insidefutbol





Michy Batshuayi has been told he cannot leave Cheslea yet as the Blues look at what striking options they will have for next season.



The Belgium international is wanted by a number of clubs and is keen to move on from Stamford Bridge as he seeks regular first team football.











Chelsea have Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud on the books, but there continues to be question marks over both strikers continuing with the Blues.



The transfer window for Premier League clubs to make signings ends on 9th August, unlike in other European countries, and the self-imposed shortened deal period is already having an effect.





Worried about their options, Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has told Batshuayi that he cannot leave until a new hitman is brought in, according to Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad.



Batshuayi faces a wait to see what Chelsea do before the Premier League window closes.



He could still secure a move away from the Blues after 9th August as other windows throughout Europe remain firmly open for business.



Napoli and Valencia are just two of the sides keen on Batshuayi.

