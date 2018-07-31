Chelsea Wing Target Leaning Towards AC Milan Switch

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea wing target Bernard is leaning towards reaching an agreement over a contract with Serie A giants AC Milan this summer.



The Brazilian is available on a free transfer after his contract with Shakhtar Donetsk expired at the end of last season.











Bernard has been mulling over his options for a new club over the summer and has been heavily linked with a move to England with Chelsea believed to be his preferred choice.



However, he is also attracting interest from AC Milan and his agent had a meeting with the club’s sporting director Leonardo on Monday over a proposed switch to Italy.





And according to Italian daily Tuttosport, an agreement between the two parties is close as the winger is angling towards joining the Rossoneri this summer.



Bernard’s wage demands are believed to be in the region of €3.5m to €4m per year and AC Milan are claimed to be prepared to meet his financial parameters in order to sign him.



Chelsea are still in the race for the Brazilian, but it seems at the moment AC Milan have grabbed pole positon in the transfer chase.



The 25-year-old is also a full Brazil international and has 14 caps to his name.

