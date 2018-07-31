XRegister
06 October 2016

31/07/2018 - 21:46 BST

Chris Smalling Transfer To Wolves Talk Rubbished

 




Wolverhampton Wanderers will not be signing Chris Smalling from Manchester United this summer.

Smalling has been linked with a potential exit from Old Trafford, with Wolves claimed in some quarters to be closing in on the 28-year-old.




The centre-back's future at Manchester United is unclear amid the Red Devils' interest in securing Leicester City defender Harry Maguire.

But if Smalling is to leave Manchester United, it will not be to join Wolves.
 


Indeed, according to former Express & Star Wolves journalist Tim Nash, there is nothing in the talk Smalling could head to Molineux.

Wolves have been busy strengthening ahead of a season of Premier League football, but Smalling will not be part of their bid to stay in the top flight.


Smalling is entering his eighth year on the books at Old Trafford following a move from Fulham. 

The centre-back has been capped on 31 occasions by England at international level.
 