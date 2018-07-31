Claim From Brazil: Willian’s Absence From Chelsea Pre-Season Training Explained

Follow @insidefutbol





Willian’s return to pre-season training with Chelsea has been delayed due to issues relating to the renewal of his passport.



The 29-year-old winger has been consistently linked with a move away from Chelsea this summer and is said to be on the radar of some of the big wigs of Europe.











Jose Mourinho is said to be keen on taking him to Manchester United, but the club are unwilling to spend a huge sum on an ageing winger and even Barcelona showed an interest before signing Malcom.



Real Madrid are also said to have made a bid for the player, though there have been denials in Spain.





The winger further added fuel to fire by not turning up for his first day in pre-season training at Chelsea on Tuesday.



But according to ESPN Brasil, there has been a delay with regards to the renewal of the Brazilian’s passport, which has prevented him from returning to England.



The issue is claimed to have been resolved and the player is expected to return to London later today.



Willian has said that he is happy at Chelsea and for the moment the club are not keen to sell the winger this summer.

