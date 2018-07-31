Claims of Newcastle United Interest In Defender and Midfielder Rubbished

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United are not chasing West Brom defender Ahmed Hegazi or Lille midfielder Thiago Maia, it has been claimed.



The Magpies are looking to do business during the closing stages of the transfer window and have been linked with a number of players.











Hegazi, 27, has been mooted as a possible signing for the Magpies, but according to BBC Radio Newcastle, the Egyptian is not on the club's radar, despite Rafael Benitez wanting to bring in another defender.



Newcastle have also been linked with a swoop for Lille midfielder Maia.





It has been claimed in France that the Premier League side are closing in on a loan deal for the Brazilian.



The deal for Maia was suggested to be set to contain an option to buy for the Magpies.



But it is also claimed that Newcastle are not interested in signing the Brazilian, with whom they were linked earlier this summer.



Newcastle have just received £22m from selling striker Aleksandr Mitrovic to Fulham, making a profit on the £14.5m paid to sign the 23-year-old from Anderlecht in 2015.

