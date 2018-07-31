XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

31/07/2018 - 14:32 BST

Distance Between AC Milan Offer And Demands of Chelsea Linked Bernard

 




AC Milan have not yet met the demands of Chelsea linked winger Bernard after holding talks with his agent earlier this week.

Bernard is a free agent after the expiry of his contract at Shakhtar Donetsk and as such is an attractive proposition for a number of clubs.




He has been linked with several Premier League sides, with Chelsea most recently mooted as wanting to take him to England, but AC Milan are currently putting in a strong tilt for his signature.

The Rossoneri have now put an offer on the table for Bernard on the basis of a yearly salary of €3m plus bonuses, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.
 


However, Bernard wants €4m per year, meaning there is currently a gap between the total the Rossoneri are offering and the amount the Brazilian is looking for.

While there is no agreement, there is claimed to be optimism between the parties that a deal can be done.


But the longer that passes without an agreement being reached, the more chance for other clubs to steal in and take Bernard from under AC Milan's noses. 

Bernard made a total of 157 appearances for Shakhtar Donetsk.
 