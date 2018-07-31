Don’t You See – Chelsea And Manchester United Linked Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Tackles Transfer Talk

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea and Manchester United linked midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has indicated that he will not be leaving Lazio this summer.



The midfielder’s future at Lazio has been up for debate over the last few months and he has been linked with a move to some of the biggest clubs in Europe.











Real Madrid have an interest in taking him to Spain and Chelsea and Manchester United have been linked with a summer swoop for the Serbia international.



Lazio have been willing to sell their star man, but have been quoting a huge transfer fee, well north of €100m, which has deterred his suitors from making a move.





The midfielder is believed to be eyeing taking the next big step in his career, but has indicated that he is willing to stay at Lazio beyond the end of the summer window.



Asked about his future at Lazio, Milinkovic-Savic was quoted as saying by Sky Italia: “Of course I am staying.



“Don’t you see I am here?”



The Serbian reported for pre-season medical tests at Lazio’s training ground on Tuesday morning.



With the transfer window in Italy closing before the start of their league season, he has a little over two weeks to finalise a decision on his future.

