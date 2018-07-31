XRegister
06 October 2016

31/07/2018 - 10:57 BST

Fulham Unable To Make Headway In Pursuit Of West Ham Star

 




West Ham midfielder Pedro Obiang is still holding out for a move to Sampdoria despite receiving a superior financial offer from newly promoted Premier League outfit Fulham.

The Spaniard wants to return to Sampdoria after spending three years at West Ham and has already agreed personal terms on a contract with the Serie A outfit.




Sampdoria have continued to hold talks with West Ham and are hoping to close out an agreement despite talk of a deal being in place between the two clubs.

Their imminent signing of Ronaldo Vieira from Leeds has not changed their plans regarding Obiang but it has been claimed that Fulham are looking to throw a spanner into the works.
 


According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, the Cottagers have offered a superior financial package to Obiang and are eyeing taking him to the other side of London this summer.

However, Fulham’s attempts are unlikely to bear fruit as the midfielder remains committed towards a return to Sampdoria and is not paying attention to Fulham’s offer.


He is waiting for the Italian club to reach an agreement with West Ham before he packs his bags in England.

And it seems Fulham are unlikely to convince him to continue playing in the Premier League.
 