XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/07/2018 - 10:45 BST

He Will Be Staying – Southampton Star’s Agent Tackles Transfer Talk

 




Manolo Gabbiadini’s agent has insisted that the striker will not be leaving Southampton this summer despite interest from Italian clubs.

Following a great start to his stint in England, Gabbiadini lost some of his steam last season and became a bit part player at Southampton, making just eleven Premier League starts.




There has been talk that he could return to Italy this summer and Fiorentina have been linked with a move for the former Napoli striker as he was said to be eyeing playing more football in the upcoming campaign.

However, the speculation has been rubbished and his agent, Silvio Pagliari, stressed that the striker won’t be leaving Southampton and is keen to prove his mettle in the Premier League.
 


“He will stay, where he is at Southampton”, the striker’s agent told Italian broadcaster RMC.

“There are no doubts.


“He must do well in the Premier League.”

He netted just five league goals last season and struggled to feature in the team following Mark Hughes’ appointment at St. Mary’s.

It remains to be seen whether he manages to convince the Southampton manager about his quality in the coming weeks.
 