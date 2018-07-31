He Will Be Staying – Southampton Star’s Agent Tackles Transfer Talk

Follow @insidefutbol





Manolo Gabbiadini’s agent has insisted that the striker will not be leaving Southampton this summer despite interest from Italian clubs.



Following a great start to his stint in England, Gabbiadini lost some of his steam last season and became a bit part player at Southampton, making just eleven Premier League starts.











There has been talk that he could return to Italy this summer and Fiorentina have been linked with a move for the former Napoli striker as he was said to be eyeing playing more football in the upcoming campaign.



However, the speculation has been rubbished and his agent, Silvio Pagliari, stressed that the striker won’t be leaving Southampton and is keen to prove his mettle in the Premier League.





“He will stay, where he is at Southampton”, the striker’s agent told Italian broadcaster RMC.



“There are no doubts.



“He must do well in the Premier League.”



He netted just five league goals last season and struggled to feature in the team following Mark Hughes’ appointment at St. Mary’s.



It remains to be seen whether he manages to convince the Southampton manager about his quality in the coming weeks.

