06 October 2016

26 August 2015

31/07/2018 - 14:40 BST

Kyle Lafferty Only To Explore Rangers Return When Fee Agreed, No Transfer Request Submitted

 




Kyle Lafferty is keen on exploring a move back to Rangers, but only if the Gers can agree a fee with Hearts, while he has not put in a transfer request.

Rangers want the striker, but have already had a bid rejected and Hearts are holding out for a price they feel reflects the Northern Ireland international's true valuation.




Lafferty is not willing to push for a move away from Hearts and, according to STV, held talks, along with his representatives, with Jambos chairmanwoman Ann Budge today.

The discussion was amicable, as Lafferty and his representatives sought to discover what had been said between Hearts and Rangers.
 


The striker did not put in a transfer request.

And it has been claimed that Lafferty will only look at an Ibrox return, which he is keen on, when and if the clubs reach an agreement.


With Lafferty not pushing to leave, Hearts may feel empowered to stick to their asking price stance and play hardball with Rangers. 

So far the Gers have made just one bid for Lafferty.
 