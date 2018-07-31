XRegister
31/07/2018 - 13:49 BST

Leeds United Identify Another Area Of Squad To Strengthen

 




Leeds United are considering the possibility of bringing in one more midfielder before the end of the summer transfer window.

The Yorkshire giants have agreed a fee to sell England Under-21 midfielder Ronaldo Vieira to Serie A outfit Sampdoria and he is currently in Italy to complete the move.




Vieira was down the pecking order in terms of options for Marcelo Bielsa and while the midfielder was not seeking a transfer, Leeds decided to cash in.

With the youngster expected to complete a transfer imminently, Leeds are now looking at incomings after a flurry of activity over the last few days that saw Barry Douglas and Jack Harrison join the club.
 


Patrick Bamford is expected to complete his transfer to Leeds soon and according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the Whites are still in the market for more.

And Vieira’s departure may have increased the view at Elland Road that another midfielder is needed.


Leeds have already signed Lewis Baker on loan from Chelsea, but it seems the club want to bring in one more midfield reinforcement.

They are keeping tabs on several options and deal would depend on who becomes available over the next few weeks.
 