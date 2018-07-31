Manchester United Agree To Loan Out Goalkeeper To Portuguese Outfit

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United have reached an agreement to loan out goalkeeper Joel Pereira to Portuguese outfit Vitoria Setubal.



The 22-year-old goalkeeper has been part of Manchester United’s pre-season preparation in the United States, but Jose Mourinho has been clear that he wants to see the youngster play regular football.











Manchester United signed Lee Grant from Stoke City as their third choice goalkeeper this summer and have been keen to let Pereira move out on loan in order to aid his development.



And it seems the goalkeeper will be returning to Portugal this summer as according to Portuguese daily Record, Manchester United have an agreement in place with Vitoria.





The two clubs finalised the agreement for Pereira’s season-long loan on Monday night and the goalkeeper will travel to Portugal to complete the move once he returns from the United States.



It will be his second loan stint in Portugal, where he previously played a season at Belenenses.



Manchester United are hopeful the 22-year-old will get regular opportunities to play between the sticks at Vitoria.



Pereira has a contract until 2021 with Manchester United and the club have an option to extend it for one more year.

