Napoli To Hold Talks With Matteo Darmian’s Representatives

Napoli are set to hold talks with the agents of Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian today over a proposed move to Italy this summer.



Darmian has made it clear that he wants to leave Manchester United in the ongoing window as he wants to play regular football from next season, something that eluded him in the previous campaign.











The former Torino full-back wants to return to Italy and has been eyeing a move to Juventus, with whom he has long agreed personal terms but the Italian champions have not managed to agree a fee with Manchester United.



Napoli are considering taking Darmian to the San Paolo and club president Aurelio De Laurentiis has clarified that he is keen to sign him on an initial loan deal with an option to buy.





And according to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia, the Serie A giants will be in touch with the player’s representatives later today to discuss the proposed move to Napoli.



Carlo Ancelotti’s side want to add a full-back to their ranks this summer and Darmian is one of the many players the club have been keeping tabs on.



Napoli are also eyeing talks with other potential targets but they have emerged as a viable option for Darmian to return to Italy.



Jose Mourinho has made it clear that Manchester United are yet to receive an acceptable offer on their table for the Italian.

