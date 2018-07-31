Newcastle United Closing In On Loan Move For Ligue 1 Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United are close to reaching an agreement with Lille for the signature of midfielder Thiago Maia on a loan deal with an option to buy.



The 21-year-old Brazilian midfielder moved to Europe last summer when he joined Lille and made 37 appearances in his first season outside South American football.











The defensive midfielder’s performances in France have not gone unnoticed and Newcastle are interested in taking him to the England during the ongoing transfer window.



The Magpies have been in talks with Lille over a deal and according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, an agreement between the two clubs is imminent.





Newcastle are close to agreeing a deal with Lille that would see Maia move to St. James’ Park this summer on an initial loan deal, with the club retaining an option to sign him for €25m.



Lille are prepared to let the player go as they are keen to see him perform at a top league such as the Premier League, which would allow the club to sell him on a profit next year.



Newcastle are eyeing a number of deals in the final week or so of the transfer window and Maia could be one of the players the club are about to sign.



The midfielder, a product of the Santos academy, has represented Brazil up to the Under-23 level.

