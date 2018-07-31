Nottingham Forest Earning £1.5m From Selling Barrie McKay To Swansea City

Follow @insidefutbol





Nottingham Forest are receiving a fee close to the £1.5m mark from Swansea City for winger Barrie McKay.



Swansea have snapped up the former Rangers man from Forest, locking McKay down on a three-year contract at the Liberty Stadium.











The fee is officially undisclosed, but according to the Nottingham Post, Forest will earn around £1.5m for letting the Scot leave this summer.



The deal also includes a number of add-ons.





Nottingham Forest have been looking to trim their squad after a summer of heavy recruitment so far and McKay has made way.



The wide-man joined Forest from Rangers last summer, with the Tricky Trees paying around £500,000 to take him to the City Ground.



McKay made 26 appearances in the Championship last term for Nottingham Forest and chipped in with five goals.



He will now look to help Swansea secure an instant return to the Premier League under new boss Graham Potter.

