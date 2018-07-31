XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/07/2018 - 21:37 BST

Nottingham Forest Earning £1.5m From Selling Barrie McKay To Swansea City

 




Nottingham Forest are receiving a fee close to the £1.5m mark from Swansea City for winger Barrie McKay.

Swansea have snapped up the former Rangers man from Forest, locking McKay down on a three-year contract at the Liberty Stadium.




The fee is officially undisclosed, but according to the Nottingham Post, Forest will earn around £1.5m for letting the Scot leave this summer.

The deal also includes a number of add-ons.
 


Nottingham Forest have been looking to trim their squad after a summer of heavy recruitment so far and McKay has made way.

The wide-man joined Forest from Rangers last summer, with the Tricky Trees paying around £500,000 to take him to the City Ground.


McKay made 26 appearances in the Championship last term for Nottingham Forest and chipped in with five goals. 

He will now look to help Swansea secure an instant return to the Premier League under new boss Graham Potter.
 