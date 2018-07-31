Roma Not Keen On Paying Arsenal Target’s Release Clause

Follow @insidefutbol





Serie A giants Roma are reluctant to pay the release clause of Arsenal midfield target Steven N'Zonzi this summer.



The French World Cup winner has emerged as a top midfield target for Roma in the ongoing window as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.











Roma are considering their options of how to carry out the operation to snare the Frenchman away from Sevilla over the next few weeks.



The Giallorossi are counting on the good relationship between sporting Monchi and N'Zonzi and are hopeful that their deal-maker will be able to pull off successful negotiations.





However, Roma are mulling over the final figures of the proposed transfer and according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, they don’t want to pay his €40m release clause.



The Serie A giants believe that they would never be able to justify spending such a figure on a 29-year-old and are aware that they would never be able to recoup their investment.



Roma’s concern has led to the club assessing other younger options before taking a final decision on N'Zonzi.



The Frenchman’s former Sevilla coach Unai Emery is believed to be keen on taking him to Arsenal this summer.

