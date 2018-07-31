XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/07/2018 - 16:02 BST

VIDEO: Let’s Get Started – Leeds United Confirm Patrick Bamford Signing

 




Leeds United have confirmed the signing of forward Patrick Bamford from Middlesbrough, posting a video on social media.

The Whites have made signing a forward a key aim this summer and after failing to agree personal terms with Matej Vydra moved for Bamford.




The Whites are claimed to have paid £7m to take Bamford from the Riverside Stadium and will hope that he can hit the ground running at Elland Road.

They announced his arrival by posting a video on social media and Bamford exclaimed: "Let's get started."; he has penned a four-year contract with Leeds.
 


Leeds have been stepping up their transfer business in advance of the new Championship season starting next weekend.

Marcelo Bielsa's men face a tough opener against Gary Rowett's Stoke City.


It remains to be seen if Bamford will be given the opportunity to make his Leeds debut in the game against the Potters. 

Bamford scored eleven goals in the Championship for Middlesbrough last season.
 