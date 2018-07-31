VIDEO: Let’s Get Started – Leeds United Confirm Patrick Bamford Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have confirmed the signing of forward Patrick Bamford from Middlesbrough, posting a video on social media.



The Whites have made signing a forward a key aim this summer and after failing to agree personal terms with Matej Vydra moved for Bamford.











The Whites are claimed to have paid £7m to take Bamford from the Riverside Stadium and will hope that he can hit the ground running at Elland Road.



They announced his arrival by posting a video on social media and Bamford exclaimed: "Let's get started."; he has penned a four-year contract with Leeds.





Leeds have been stepping up their transfer business in advance of the new Championship season starting next weekend.



Marcelo Bielsa's men face a tough opener against Gary Rowett's Stoke City.



It remains to be seen if Bamford will be given the opportunity to make his Leeds debut in the game against the Potters.



Bamford scored eleven goals in the Championship for Middlesbrough last season.

