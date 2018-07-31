West Ham United Free Agent Target Rejects Rennes Offer

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United wing target Hatem Ben Arfa has rejected an offer to join Ligue 1 outfit Rennes this summer and he is not keen to rush into a decision.



The former Newcastle United and Hull City winger is out of contract this summer after he was released by Paris Saint-Germain at the end of last season.











Ben Arfa didn’t kick a ball for PSG during the entirety of the 2017/18 campaign, but he remains an attractive option as a free agent.



A number of Ligue 1 clubs have been keen to recruit him and it has been claimed that he received an offer to join Rennes during the ongoing window.





But according to French magazine France Football, the winger has knocked back the offer from Rennes and is willing to wait before taking a decision over his future.



Ben Arfa has offers from Spain and Portugal and has also been on the radar of several Premier League clubs this summer.



West Ham are also reportedly interested in the winger as part of their plans to strengthen their squad.



It remains to be seen whether he will be willing to return to England after his previous unhappy stint.

