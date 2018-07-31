XRegister
06 October 2016

31/07/2018 - 16:33 BST

Who Is He – Fleetwood Town Boss Dismisses Link With Leeds United Star

 




Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton says he has never heard of Leeds United defender Laurens De Bock, dismissing a rumoured swoop for the Belgian.

Leeds signed De Bock from Belgian giants Club Brugge in the January transfer window earlier this year as they sought to address their need for a left-back.




But De Bock failed to make an impact at Elland Road and Leeds have just snapped up Barry Douglas from Wolverhampton Wanderers, further reducing his scope for playing time.

A move to Fleetwood has been mooted, but Barton insists he has no idea who the Belgian is.
 


"Never even heard of him", Barton was quoted as saying by the Blackpool Gazette when asked about De Bock.

"I think we would always look to improve the squad, we have got competition for places in many areas."


Despite dismissing the link with De Bock, Barton admits he is looking to add strength to his left-back options. 

"I think we could do with strengthening maybe in that left-back slot", he added.

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa is keen to trim the squad at Elland Road and De Bock's future is unclear following Douglas' arrival.

Fleetwood already have one player on loan from Leeds in the shape of defender Lewie Coyle.
 