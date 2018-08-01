Agent of Newcastle and West Ham Target Stefano Sturaro In Fiorentina Talks

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Newcastle United, West Ham and Leicester City target Stefano Sturaro has admitted to talks with Fiorentina over his client.



Sturaro is expected to leave Juventus this summer in search of more playing time and bids have come in from Premier League clubs for his services.











Newcastle, West Ham and Leicester have been linked with the Italian, but Juventus have not found an offer they were willing to accept so far.



And Sturaro's future could be in Italy, with his agent Carlo Volpi admitting to discussions with Fiorentina's sporting director Pantaleo Corvino.





"With Corvino we are talking about him independently of any other business", Volpi told fiorentinanews.com.



"Corvino wants Stefano for two years.