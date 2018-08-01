XRegister
01/08/2018 - 15:29 BST

Agent of Newcastle and West Ham Target Stefano Sturaro In Fiorentina Talks

 




The agent of Newcastle United, West Ham and Leicester City target Stefano Sturaro has admitted to talks with Fiorentina over his client.

Sturaro is expected to leave Juventus this summer in search of more playing time and bids have come in from Premier League clubs for his services.




Newcastle, West Ham and Leicester have been linked with the Italian, but Juventus have not found an offer they were willing to accept so far.

And Sturaro's future could be in Italy, with his agent Carlo Volpi admitting to discussions with Fiorentina's sporting director Pantaleo Corvino.
 


"With Corvino we are talking about him independently of any other business", Volpi told fiorentinanews.com.

"Corvino wants Stefano for two years.


"We will see if this is the right time and if this time the deal will materialise", he added.

It has been suggested that Fiorentina could sign Sturaro on a permanent deal and then also loan Marko Pjaca from Juventus.

With the clock ticking for Premier League clubs to make signings after they chose to reduce the length of their own transfer window, it remains to be seen if Fiorentina will face serious competition for Sturaro's signature.
 