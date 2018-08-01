XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

01/08/2018 - 17:10 BST

Charlie Wyke Pens Three-Year Contract With Sunderland

 




Charlie Wyke has put pen to paper to a three-year contract with Sunderland, according to Sky Sports News, after passing his medical with the Black Cats.

Sunderland have agreed a fee with Bradford City for the signature of former Middlesbrough man Wyke and will pay an initial £600,000.




Further add-ons mean the Bantams could bank a total of £1m from Wyke's move to the north east.

The striker is rated as likely to be fit to return to action in two to three weeks, but Sunderland will be delighted at having added him to the ranks at the Stadium of Light.
 


Bradford snapped Wyke up from Carlisle in the 2017 January transfer window and he has scored goals at League One level.

Last season, Wyke hit the back of the net on 15 occasions for Bradford in League One, while he also helped his team-mates by providing eight assists.


Wyke will look to hit the ground running when he is fit to make his debut for Sunderland.

The Black Cats start their promotion push by hosting Charlton Athletic this coming Saturday.
 