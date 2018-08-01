XRegister
01/08/2018 - 23:35 BST

Chelsea Star Angling For Move To La Liga Giants

 




Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi prefers a move to La Liga giants Valencia over other options.

Batshuayi spent the second half of last term on loan in Germany with Borussia Dortmund and is looking to again leave Chelsea in search of regular first team football.




Several clubs are keen on the Belgian striker, including Dortmund, Everton, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla.

But, according to French sports daily L'Equipe, Batshuayi prefers a move to Valencia at present, with Los Che looking to secure a loan deal.
 


The striker may have to wait to seal a switch to Spain though.

With question marks over the futures of Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata at Chelsea, the Blues are in no rush to offload Batshuayi.


The 24-year-old scored seven goals in ten Bundesliga games for Dortmund last season before injury brought his loan spell to a premature end.

Batshuayi has struggled for regular first team chances at Chelsea since joining from Marseille in 2016.
 