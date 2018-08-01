XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

01/08/2018 - 21:01 BST

Claim From Italy: Aston Villa Make Ambitious Play For Everton and Wolves Target

 




Aston Villa are claimed to have put in an offer for Everton and Wolves target Yerry Mina, with €20m on the table from the Championship club.

Barcelona want to offload Mina this summer, despite only having bought the centre-back from Brazilian side Palmeiras earlier this year.




He struggled to win over the Barcelona bosses at the Camp Nou and even a good World Cup with Colombia did not change the thinking in Spain.

Mina is not short of interest though, with a number of clubs keen, including Premier League pair Everton and Wolves.
 


Now, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Aston Villa have made an ambitous move to land the World Cup star.

The Villa Park outfit, who have recently been taken over, have offered to pay Barcelona €10m immediately for Mina and a further €10m in add-ons if certain targets are met.


Aston Villa will now wait to see what Barcelona's response to their proposal is.

It also remains to be seen whether Mina will be prepared to drop into the English second tier to play his football.
 