Family Comes First – Anthony Martial Issues Message

Follow @insidefutbol





Anthony Martial has explained he will be back in Manchester on Thursday and makes no apology for putting his family first.



It had been claimed in some quarters that the forward was looking at a potential fine of two weeks' wages at Manchester United after being excused to attend the birth of his child in Paris, but then not returning as scheduled to the club's United States tour.











Amid the speculation and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho saying he did not know if Martial will be back for Sunday's friendly against Bayern Munich, the Frenchman has taken to social media, insisting all is now well with his newborn son Swan.



He wrote on Twitter: "Thank you for all your messages.





"My little Swan is fine, for the mother it was more difficult, but thank God she is better now.



"Sorry but my family will always go before everything.



"Back tomorrow in Manchester."



Martial has been looking for a move away from Manchester United this summer and several clubs hold an interest in the Frenchman.



Mourinho is claimed to be happy to let the forward lead, though the club are less keen.



But the transfer window clock is ticking down and no bid has yet to be accepted by the Red Devils for the former Monaco man.

