Finally Chris Wood’s Replacement – Former Leeds Star Welcomes Patrick Bamford

Former Leeds United midfielder Andy Couzens believes that Patrick Bamford will help to fill the void left by the departure of Chris Wood last summer.



The Whites snapped up the striker from rival outfit Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee on Tuesday, making him put pen-to-paper to a four-year deal.











The young striker arrives at Leeds with significant Championship experience, having turned out in the division for Nottingham Forest, Derby County and Middlesbrough.



Couzens believes that Bamford looks a great signing for Leeds and makes sure they are stronger up top going into the new campaign.





The 43-year-old believes that Leeds have been lacking a natural finisher since selling Wood to Burnley and Bamford will help to fill the gap.



"Bamford is a proper goal scorer that we have been missing since Wood left!" Couzens wrote on Twitter.



"It's great signing.



"For me the squad is looking a lot stronger than a week ago.



"Can’t wait till Sunday now to get this season started."



Leeds start the new season by playing host to freshly relegated Stoke City on Sunday and fans will be hoping to see Bamford hit the ground running.

