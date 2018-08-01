I Know West Ham Made An Offer – Agent of Genoa Star Tackles Client’s Future

Follow @insidefutbol





One of Diego Laxalt's agents has claimed he knows West Ham United made a proposal to Genoa for his client, due to his links with the Hammers' director of football and Manuel Pellegrini.



The Uruguayan has been linked with an exit from Genoa this summer, but so far the Italian side have managed to keep hold of their player.











However, one of Laxalt's agents says that Genoa president Enrico Preziosi promised the midfielder that he could leave in the summer window and the player's performances have made him an in-demand option.



"Preziosi promised him last year that he would leave", Ariel Krasouski told RMC Sport Network.





"After the World Cup, there are chances of going to an important team.



"It is the intention to change the project and also financially.



"Diego's name has ended up in the notebooks of many clubs, not only Italian ones, but also foreign ones."



And Krasouski says he knows for a fact that West Ham have already made an offer, while he acknowledges speculation around Napoli's interest.



"There are rumours, Napoli may be interested, there is also West Ham.



"They made a proposal, I know the sporting director and Pellegrini.



"How much? You will have to ask Preziosi."



Laxalt joined Genoa, initially on loan, from Inter in 2015.



He made 34 appearances across all competitions for Genoa last season, scoring four goals, and has a contract with the club until 2022.

