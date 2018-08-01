I Needed New Challenge – Cheikhou Kouyate Completes Crystal Palace Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace have confirmed the signing of Cheikhou Kouyate from West Ham and the 28-year-old says he needed a new challenge.



The Senegal international, who made 147 appearances for West Ham during his time at the club, has made the move to Palace for an undisclosed fee.











The midfielder is pleased to have headed to Selhurst Park and thinks the switch comes at the right time for him.



And the man who scored the first goal at the London Stadium insists that he needed to experience a new challenge in his career, which Crystal Palace will provide.





"I'm so happy. It's been a long day but now everything is good and I'm very excited to start with my new team-mates", Kouyate told Palace TV.



"This is the right time to move because I needed a new challenge.



"I have good memories of West Ham but I need to come here and give my best because I like the Crystal Palace project", the midfielder added.



Kouyate, who joined West Ham from Anderlecht in 2014, has put pen to paper to a four-year contract at Selhurst Park with Crystal Palace.



Palace start their Premier League campaign with a trip to London rivals Fulham, before then welcoming Liverpool to Selhurst Park on Monday 20th August.

