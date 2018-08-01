Inter Give Everton, Leicester and West Ham Same Message On Joao Mario

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton, Leicester City and West Ham United have been told by Inter that they will only accept a €28m fee for Joao Mario.



The Portugal international is keen to depart Inter on a permanent basis this summer after spending the second half of last term on loan at West Ham.











Things have gone slowly in Mario securing an exit though, despite clubs showing an interest.



Everton, Leicester, West Ham and Real Betis have all made enquiries for Mario, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, and they have all been told the same thing.





Inter have informed clubs keen on the midfielder that they are only prepared to let him go on a permanent sale, and only for a set fee of €28m.



So far the Nerazzurri are not willing to change their stance and it remains to be seen if any clubs interested in Mario are prepared to put such a sum on the table.



Inter signed Mario from Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon in the summer of 2016.



But the 25-year-old has failed to make an impression in Italy and now all parties are keen to end his San Siro spell.

