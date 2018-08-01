Inter Left Hoping For Player Exit To Beat Liverpool To Nicolo Barella

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter are trying to win the race for Liverpool target Nicolo Barella, but need to offload Joao Mario to fund any deal.



The Nerazzurri are closing in on signing Arturo Vidal, but Luciano Spalletti's side want another midfielder in the shape of Cagliari star Barella.











The 21-year-old has caught the eye with his accomplished performances for Cagliari and has several clubs keen on securing his services.



Liverpool have been mulling over putting in a bid to take Barella to Anfield, but Inter are putting in the legwork to win the race for the midfielder.





However, the Nerazzurri need to offload Mario first, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport.



It is claimed that only the departure of the Portuguese would open the space needed to bring in Barella.



Mario has been attracting interest from Everton, Leicester City, West Ham United and Real Betis.



But Inter have yet to successfully move on the former Sporting Lisbon star.

