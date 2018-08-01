Leeds United Agree Contract Termination With Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have terminated the contract of Luke Murphy, ending the midfielder's spell at the club.



The Whites are in the process of trimming their squad, with head coach Marcelo Bielsa wanting to head into the season with a leaner group.











Murphy last played for Leeds in May 2016 and had been on loan at Burton Albion since January 2017.



Now, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds have reached an agreement to terminate Murphy's contract at Elland Road.





The free agent will now look for his next challenge and, due to his status, will be able to move outside the transfer window system.



Murphy, who had a year to run on his deal at Elland Road, joined Leeds from Crewe Alexandra in 2013.



The 28-year-old made 38 appearances in the Championship for Burton last term, scoring one goal and providing two assists.



He departs Leeds having clocked up 111 appearances for the club, scoring seven goals and providing six assists.

