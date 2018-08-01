XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

01/08/2018 - 21:40 BST

Leeds United Agree Contract Termination With Midfielder

 




Leeds United have terminated the contract of Luke Murphy, ending the midfielder's spell at the club.

The Whites are in the process of trimming their squad, with head coach Marcelo Bielsa wanting to head into the season with a leaner group.




Murphy last played for Leeds in May 2016 and had been on loan at Burton Albion since January 2017.

Now, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds have reached an agreement to terminate Murphy's contract at Elland Road.
 


The free agent will now look for his next challenge and, due to his status, will be able to move outside the transfer window system.

Murphy, who had a year to run on his deal at Elland Road, joined Leeds from Crewe Alexandra in 2013.


The 28-year-old made 38 appearances in the Championship for Burton last term, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

He departs Leeds having clocked up 111 appearances for the club, scoring seven goals and providing six assists.
 