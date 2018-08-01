XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

01/08/2018 - 12:26 BST

Leeds United Centre-Back Hunt Tricky As Whites Boss Favours Liam Cooper and Pontus Jansson

 




Leeds United do not appear likely to sign a starting centre-back this summer, with a backup tipped to be on the agenda as head coach Marcelo Bielsa goes with a Pontus Jansson-Liam Cooper pairing.

The Whites struggled defensively at times last season and were tipped to dip into the market to bring in a top quality centre half in the current window.




But Leeds have focused their recruitment efforts elsewhere, leaving Jansson and Cooper as the only senior centre-backs in the squad.

And Bielsa looks to be happy with the pair as his starting centre-backs, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.
 


As such, Leeds are more likely to be in the market to sign a defender who is happy to play second fiddle, at least initially, meaning a tricky hunt for a quality option.

The Whites have stepped up their transfer activities in recent days, landing forward Patrick Bamford from Middlesbrough on Tuesday.


Bielsa is now preparing Leeds for their opening Championship fixture, which comes against Gary Rowett's Stoke City on Sunday at Elland Road.

Leeds then travel to Derby County the following weekend.
 