Leeds United Link With Premier League Defender Played Down

Follow @insidefutbol





Talk that Leeds United could move to sign Manchester City defender Jason Denayer has been played down.



The Yorkshire giants are tipped to bring in a centre-back this summer, with just Pontus Jansson and Liam Cooper as the senior central defenders on the books at Elland Road.











They have been linked with Belgium international Denayer, who is on the books at Manchester City, but has had multiple loan spells away from the Etihad Stadium in recent years.



However, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, there appears to be little in the link with Denayer.





The 23-year-old spent last season on loan in Turkey at Galatasaray.



He clocked up regular football in the Turkish Super Lig with the Istanbul giants on what was his second loan spell at the club.



Denayer helped Galatasaray to lift the league title.



His contract at Manchester City still has a further two years left to run.

