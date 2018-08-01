XRegister
06 October 2016

01/08/2018 - 11:14 BST

Leeds United’s Ronaldo Vieira Will Double Salary With Sampdoria Move

 




Ronaldo Vieira will doubt his wages when he completes his move from Leeds United to Sampdoria.

The Serie A side have agreed a fee with Leeds and he is already with the club on a pre-season trip back to England, with only the formalities of the deal needing to be signed off.




Vieira was not pushing for a move away from Leeds but, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, he will be well rewarded for the switch.

The midfielder will double his salary in Italy, where he is also being handed a lengthy contract running for five years.
 


With Vieira not looking to leave, it is Leeds who have pushed him out of the Elland Road exit door.

The Whites felt the money on offer from Sampdoria for Vieira was too good to turn down.


How much Leeds will earn from selling Vieira remains unclear. 

In Italy the fee has been put at £6.2m, but Leeds have claimed an initial £7.7m, plus potential bonuses to go up to £10m.
 