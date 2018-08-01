XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

01/08/2018 - 22:08 BST

Leicester City Push Forward In Race For Everton and West Ham Target Joao Mario

 




Leicester City are showing signs of being prepared to meet Inter's demands for Everton and West Ham United target Joao Mario.

Inter are keen to offload the Portugal international this summer and Mario is also ready to end his time on the books at the San Siro.




The Nerazzurri have told all Mario's suitors that they will only accept a permanent departure for the midfielder, either through an outright sale or a loan with an obligation to buy.

So far no sides have come forward to meet Inter's demands.
 


But, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Leicester are showing signs of being willing to play ball with Inter.

It is suggested that the Foxes could soon come forward with a proposal which satisfies the Serie A giants.


With the clock ticking down on the transfer window, Everton and West Ham could yet choose to push back into the race and rival Leicester.

Mario spent the second half of last season on loan at the London Stadium with West Ham.
 